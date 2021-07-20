BIRTHS JULY 21, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 21 min ago HOME BIRTHSaturdayLinda (Miller) and LaVern Lambright, Middlebury, a son, Elias Dean NEW EDEN CARE CENTERTuesdayLora (Hochstetler) and John Byler, Millersburg, a son, Ryan James React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Linda Lora Elias Dean Lavern Lambright John Byler Ryan James Eden Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BORKHOLDER, Lloyd Oct 29, 1932 - Jun 13, 2021 YODER, Gordon Jul 7, 1946 - Jul 17, 2021 BOWER, Julie Dec 14, 1941 - Jul 12, 2021 CLARK, Franklin Jan 27, 1944 - Jul 15, 2021 Yoder, Daryl Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesContempt hearing set for Goshen woman in sign suitBristol resident killed in early morning crashPOLICE NEWS: Missing Elkhart girl soughtPOLICE NEWS: Body found in woods under investigationUNSUNG ATHLETES: Westview's Springer pushes herself on the court and on the runwayCarrie Garber starts as Ox Bow principal MondayPOLICE NEWS: Man found dead after fire identifiedUNSUNG ATHLETES: NorthWood's Barhydt set for service career with National GuardPOLICE NEWS: Two thefts reported to Goshen policePOLICE NEWS: Man injured in motorcycle crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.