Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Friday
Diana (Martin) and Josh Ramer, Warsaw, a daughter, Myesha Hope
Saturday
Martha (Mullet) and Kevin Miller, Milford, a daughter, Sierra Ranae
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Maria (Borntrager) and Karl Slabach, a son, Nick Austin
Saturday
Sharon (Lambright) and Lamar Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Krystal Dawn
Elizabeth (Borntrager) and Steven Miller, Topeka, a son, Brayden Eugene
Tuesday
Miriam and Keith Mast, Shipshewana, a daughter, Linda Elaine
Sarah (Schrock) and Martin Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Marielle Kate
Goshen Hospital
Friday
Maribel Ibarra, Ligonier, a son, Thiago Murillo
Saturday
Hazel Rhodes and Ryleigh Barrick, Goshen, a son, Orville Jaymes
Monday
Nicole and Lance Miller, White Pigeon, Michigan, a son, Matthew Henry
Cindy and Emanuel Soto, Elkhart, a son, Xander Emanuel
Goshen Birth Center
Friday
Shauna (Greek) and Darion Adair, Goshen, a daughter, Nova Joy
