Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Friday

Diana (Martin) and Josh Ramer, Warsaw, a daughter, Myesha Hope

Saturday

Martha (Mullet) and Kevin Miller, Milford, a daughter, Sierra Ranae

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Maria (Borntrager) and Karl Slabach, a son, Nick Austin

Saturday

Sharon (Lambright) and Lamar Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Krystal Dawn

Elizabeth (Borntrager) and Steven Miller, Topeka, a son, Brayden Eugene

Tuesday

Miriam and Keith Mast, Shipshewana, a daughter, Linda Elaine

Sarah (Schrock) and Martin Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Marielle Kate

Goshen Hospital

Friday

Maribel Ibarra, Ligonier, a son, Thiago Murillo

Saturday

Hazel Rhodes and Ryleigh Barrick, Goshen, a son, Orville Jaymes

Monday

Nicole and Lance Miller, White Pigeon, Michigan, a son, Matthew Henry

Cindy and Emanuel Soto, Elkhart, a son, Xander Emanuel

Goshen Birth Center

Friday

Shauna (Greek) and Darion Adair, Goshen, a daughter, Nova Joy

