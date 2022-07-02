Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Orpha (Frey) and Joe Lambright, Topeka, a daughter, Kaylee Joy

Eldora and Allen Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Zekiah Wade

Friday

Beth and Lyle Lehman, Goshen, a son, Ashton Leroy

