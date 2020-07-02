BIRTHS: July, 2, 2020
STATESBORO, Ga. [mdash] Nicholas Cave Lindsay Sr. died June 18. He was 92 years old. He is preceded by his parents, Nicholas Vachel Lindsay and Elizabeth Conner Lindsay; sister, Susan Lindsay Russell; wife of 70 years, Frances DuBose Lindsay; son, Franklin Thomas Lindsay; and daughter, Eliza…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Anna H. Shrock, 92, LaGrange, died at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 13, 1927, in LaGrange, to Harvey J. and Mary (Troyer) Eash. On Oct. 9, 1947 in LaGrange, she married Ralph E. Shrock. He died March 30, 2013. Surviving are six so…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Gladys Marietta Hochstedler, 80, LaGrange, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. She was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Parkman, Ohio, to Menno and Mary (Schmucker) Hershberger. On March 19, 1959, in LaGrange, she married John N. Hochstedler. He died…
