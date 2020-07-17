Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Megan Banas and Nicholas Thacker, Elkhart, a son, Everett Dean
Olivia Love and DeEric Goins, Goshen, a son, De’Eric DeAndre II
Thursday
Casey Ford and Ryan Christner, Millersburg, a daughter, Avery Lynn
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Rosetta (Whetstone) and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kevin Lee
Amanda (Bontrager) and Mile Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Amy Jolynne
Thursday
Linda (Yoder) and Nelson Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Josiah Daniel
Friday
Kathryn (Bontrager) and Gary Miller, Goshen, a son, Fredric Garris
