Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Megan Banas and Nicholas Thacker, Elkhart, a son, Everett Dean

Olivia Love and DeEric Goins, Goshen, a son, De’Eric DeAndre II

Thursday

Casey Ford and Ryan Christner, Millersburg, a daughter, Avery Lynn

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Rosetta (Whetstone) and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kevin Lee

Amanda (Bontrager) and Mile Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Amy Jolynne

Thursday

Linda (Yoder) and Nelson Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Josiah Daniel

Friday

Kathryn (Bontrager) and Gary Miller, Goshen, a son, Fredric Garris

