Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Ciara and Michael Richardson, Goshen, a son, Colson Rain

Kelly and Colton Stuckman, Syracuse, a son, Barrett Sawyer

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Julie (Fry) and Aaron Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Zachariah Lynn

