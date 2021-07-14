BIRTHS JULY 15, 2021 Jul 14, 2021 2 hrs ago GOSHEN HOSPITALTuesdayCiara and Michael Richardson, Goshen, a son, Colson RainKelly and Colton Stuckman, Syracuse, a son, Barrett Sawyer NEW EDEN CARE CENTERTuesdayJulie (Fry) and Aaron Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Zachariah Lynn React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Goshen Kelly Syracuse Julie Ciara Zachariah Lynn Aaron Bontrager Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries TINKEY, Karl Feb 17, 1968 - Jul 13, 2021 BOSE, Orville Mar 4, 1938 - Jul 9, 2021 GILL, Larry Jun 27, 1941 - Jul 9, 2021 MAST, Glen Aug 22, 1934 - Jul 9, 2021 LIST, Doris Mar 8, 1933 - Jul 9, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPOLICE NEWS: Body found in woods under investigationContempt hearing set for Goshen woman in sign suitPREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rob Yoder officially back as head coach at WestviewPOLICE NEWS: Woman injured after apparently jumping from truckCHEERLEADING: Goshen's DeVoe earns five-star rating, college offers at campGoshen man killed in morning crashTHANK A FARMER: Blough family farm evolves from dairy to sustainable beefPOLICE NEWS: Milford woman critically injured in crashGoshen property owner granted extra time to correct code violationsUNSUNG ATHLETES: Sawatzky's unique childhood sets stage for success at Goshen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
