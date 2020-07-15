Bremen Hospital
Wednesday
Amy and Marcus Eash, Bremen, a son, Elliot Bence
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Sarah (Yoder) and Eli Gingerich, Wolcottville, a son, Mikah Daniel
Wednesday
Rosetta (Whetstone) and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kevin Lee
Amanda (Bontrager) and Mike Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Amy Jolynne
Goshen Hospital
Monday
Katie and Austin Smith, Elkhart, a daughter, Josephine Mae
Tuesday
Robin and Scott Zimmerman, Goshen, a son, Carsten Eugene
Celeste and Robert Ruano, Goshen, a son, Nehemiah
