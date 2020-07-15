Birth announcements

Bremen Hospital

Wednesday

Amy and Marcus Eash, Bremen, a son, Elliot Bence

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Sarah (Yoder) and Eli Gingerich, Wolcottville, a son, Mikah Daniel

Wednesday

Rosetta (Whetstone) and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a son, Kevin Lee

Amanda (Bontrager) and Mike Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Amy Jolynne

Goshen Hospital

Monday

Katie and Austin Smith, Elkhart, a daughter, Josephine Mae

Tuesday

Robin and Scott Zimmerman, Goshen, a son, Carsten Eugene

Celeste and Robert Ruano, Goshen, a son, Nehemiah

