GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Diane and Nate Nisley, Middlebury, a son, Blake David
HOME BIRTHS
June 3
Keri (Bontrager) and Joe Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Kurtis Aaron
June 11
SueAnn (Bontrager) and Matthew Burkholder, Nappanee, a daughter, Mariah Grace
Bethany (Hoover) and Aaron Ramer, Leesburg, a son, Zachary Lewis
June 22
Lora (Hochstetler) and Jacob Miller, Syracuse, a son, Jacob Alan
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Carla (Schwartz) and Timothy Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Kelsie Lyn
