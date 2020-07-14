New Eden Care Center
Friday
Lamanda and Earl Hershberger, Shipshewana, a son, Jacon Devon
Saturday
Velda and Lyndon Yoder, Goshen, a son, Bryce Landon
Sunday
Erma (Miller) and Homer Mullet, Topeka, a daughter, Layna Diann
Tuesday
Gloria (Miller) and Jason Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Lincoln Shawn
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Esther and Luis Aparicio, Goshen, a son, Oliver Mateo and a daughter, Camila Marie
Tessa Smith and Justin Felder, Elkhart, a son, Lincoln L.R.
Monday
Abigail & Jacob Lambright, Goshen, a daughter, Penelope Jean
Victoria Easley and Angel Butler, Goshen, a daughter, Klara Brielle Mary-Mae
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
JoEtta (Yoder) and Lyle Kuhns, Bremen, a daughter, Kendra Nicole
