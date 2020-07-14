Birth announcements

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Lamanda and Earl Hershberger, Shipshewana, a son, Jacon Devon

Saturday

Velda and Lyndon Yoder, Goshen, a son, Bryce Landon

Sunday

Erma (Miller) and Homer Mullet, Topeka, a daughter, Layna Diann

Tuesday

Gloria (Miller) and Jason Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Lincoln Shawn

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Esther and Luis Aparicio, Goshen, a son, Oliver Mateo and a daughter, Camila Marie

Tessa Smith and Justin Felder, Elkhart, a son, Lincoln L.R.

Monday

Abigail & Jacob Lambright, Goshen, a daughter, Penelope Jean

Victoria Easley and Angel Butler, Goshen, a daughter, Klara Brielle Mary-Mae

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Tuesday

JoEtta (Yoder) and Lyle Kuhns, Bremen, a daughter, Kendra Nicole

