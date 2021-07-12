Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Thursday

Lavon and Iva Stutzman, Middlebury, a son, Darrin Jace

Micah and Taylor Rabor, Goshen, a son, Elias Timothy Zehr

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Saturday

Clara (Yoder) and Paul Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kristen Ranae

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you