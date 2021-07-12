GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Lavon and Iva Stutzman, Middlebury, a son, Darrin Jace
Micah and Taylor Rabor, Goshen, a son, Elias Timothy Zehr
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Clara (Yoder) and Paul Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kristen Ranae
A few showers during the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 12:38 am
KOKOMO [mdash] Eli L. Miller of Kokomo, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 10, at 7:25 a.m. at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Arcola, Illinois to Levi & Lydia (Otto) Miller. On Dec. 18, 1939, he married Edna Hostetler in Arcola. He was a member of the O…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.