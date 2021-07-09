GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Darah and Christopher Wing, Middlebury, a son, Ocean
GOSHEN [mdash] Pauline A. Martin, age 94, of Goshen, died at 12:25 a.m., Friday, July 9, at her daughter's residence. She had been ill for 11 days. Pauline was born Dec. 30, 1926 to Aaron and Elizabeth (Ganger) Skiles. She lived her lifetime in this area. On Oct. 7, 1951, she married Gerald …
GOSHEN [mdash] David Paul Redding, 79, Goshen, died at 3:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Rolland R. Redding and June Ida (Funkhouser) Blosser. Surviving is a daughter, Michelle (Abel) Resendez, Indianapolis; grandchild, Ezekiel Re…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Harvey Stutzman Jr., 80, of Shipshewana, died unexpectedly at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Etna Green, to Harvey and Rosa (Slabaugh) Stutzman. On May 14, 1964, in Shipshewana, he married Bonnie Jean Troyer. She survives. Sur…
