Goshen Birth Center
Thursday
Sara and Christopher Klassen, Goshen, a daughter, June Tyler
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Eva Diane (Yoder) and Richard Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Karissa Joan
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Kiana and Ryan Spray, Goshen, a daughter, Rose
Carlie and Kenny Bearss, Nappanee, a daughter, Peyton Noelle
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Laurene (Yoder) and Aaron Kauffman, Goshen, a son, Ian Lamar
Erma (Miller) and Lyle Troyer, LaGrange, a daughter, Allison Kate
