Birth announcements

Goshen Birth Center

Thursday

Sara and Christopher Klassen, Goshen, a daughter, June Tyler

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Thursday

Eva Diane (Yoder) and Richard Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Karissa Joan

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Kiana and Ryan Spray, Goshen, a daughter, Rose

Carlie and Kenny Bearss, Nappanee, a daughter, Peyton Noelle

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Laurene (Yoder) and Aaron Kauffman, Goshen, a son, Ian Lamar

Erma (Miller) and Lyle Troyer, LaGrange, a daughter, Allison Kate

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you