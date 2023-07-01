GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Yoseline and Jose Solis, Goshen, a son, Leo Martin
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Jeneva (Lambright) and Milan Wigard, Millersburg, a son, Dawson Cole
Friday
Sara (Miller) and Devon Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Janeva Grace
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 2:19 am
According to a blogpost from WalletHub, Americans spend $2.7 billion on fireworks during the Fourth of July. How much do you spend on fireworks each year?