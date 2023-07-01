GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Thursday

Yoseline and Jose Solis, Goshen, a son, Leo Martin

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Jeneva (Lambright) and Milan Wigard, Millersburg, a son, Dawson Cole

Friday

Sara (Miller) and Devon Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Janeva Grace

