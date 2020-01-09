GOSHEN [mdash] Clara Mae Miller, 72, Goshen, died unexpectedly at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Bremen, to Levi and Ida (Mast) Helmuth. On Oct. 10, 1968, in Elkhart County, she married Roman E. Miller; he survives. Survivors, in addition to h…
GOSHEN [mdash] Johnny E. Flora, 83, died Tuesday at Goshen Hospital. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral Saturday, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.