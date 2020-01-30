WAKARUSA [mdash] Orville D. Schmidt, 86, formerly of South Dakota, died Tuesday. Surviving are his wife, Sandra; two children; two grandchildren; and two siblings. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Additional services will follow in South …
LAGRANGE [mdash] Marlene Sue Hershberger, 51, LaGrange, died at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at her residence. She was born June 16, 1968, in LaGrange to Barbara Hershberger. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two aunts, Gladys Hochstedler, LaGrange, and Alma (Ora) Schrock, Topeka; …
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. [mdash] Dr. Rachel Harlan Link, M.D., 42, passed away from cancer Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Springfield. She was born Monday, Sept. 19, 1977, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen, Indiana, to John and Esther (Stump) Harlan. She was a graduate of West Noble High School, In…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Ida T. (Yoder) Bontrager, 81, died Wednesday. Visitation after 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday at Harvey Schrock's residence, 5060 W. 100 North, LaGrange. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mervin Bontrager's residence, 5520 W. 100 North, LaGrange.
WARSAW [mdash] Edna Irene Lehman, 94, Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Edna was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Kosciusko County, the daughter of George and Christina (Kammerer) Lehman. A funeral service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.