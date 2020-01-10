HOWE [mdash] Landon Daryl Yoder, 22-month-old son of Bryan and Regina (Nisley) Yoder, of Howe, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was born on March 6, 2018, in Fort Wayne. Survivors, in addition to his parent…
GOSHEN [mdash] Clara Mae Miller, 72, Goshen, died unexpectedly at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Bremen, to Levi and Ida (Mast) Helmuth. On Oct. 10, 1968, in Elkhart County, she married Roman E. Miller; he survives. Survivors, in addition to h…
