GOSHEN [mdash] Daniel Christopher "Dan" Shock, 45, Goshen, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Goshen Hospital. He was born June 13, 1974, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Gregory Charles and Holly Ann (Britton) Shock. He lived most of his life in the Syracuse area, except for …
FORT WAYNE [mdash] Harold J. Cart, 96, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place. He was born March 30, 1923, in Niles, Michigan, to Ollie and Grace (Price) Cart. On June 1, 1946, he married Margaret E. Diller. She survives. Other survivors include nieces and nephews, Randy (Linda) …
