Birth announcements

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Delores (Mast) and Merle Lehman, Middlebury, a son, Maciah Jon

Tuesday

Lora (Lehman) and Jonathan Yoder, Topeka, a son, Jason J.

Edith (Troyer) and Vernon Lehman, LaGrange, a son, Caleb Andrew

