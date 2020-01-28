SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Visitation for Ada E. Miller, 77, Shipshewana, will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Fairhaven Mennonite Church. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, also at the church. Miller-Stewart, Middlebury.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Barbara Ann Yoder, 65, Nappanee, died at 4:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home following a short illness of cancer. She was born June 9, 1954, in Wabash, to Perry E. and Anna Mae (Mast) Yoder. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Miss Yoder is survived by s…
