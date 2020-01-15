BIRTHS: Jan. 16, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 1 hr ago NEW EDEN CARE CENTERTuesday Christina (Lehman) and Ervin Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Marilyn SueHOME TuesdayEdna (Petersheim) and Marlin Miller, Topeka, a son, Ryan James React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Marilyn Sue Christina Ryan James Miller Eden Marlin Ervin Miller Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries GUARD, Shelly Jul 14, 1957 - Jan 14, 2020 JAGGERS, Raymond Nov 12, 1933 - Jan 13, 2020 ALSPAUGH BONTRAGER, Mary Dec 2, 1920 - Jan 14, 2020 HARLEY, Thelma Oct 28, 1915 - Nov 21, 2019 GEAUGH, Irma Jul 12, 1941 - Jan 12, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPOLICE NEWS: Auto theft suspect had torch in stolen SUV before it caught fireSemi driver in morning crash diesPREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Charlie Yoder becomes Westview's all-time leading scorerSemi driver's death remains under investigationMolestation suspect charged in two countiesSemi crashes in 900 block of East Lincoln AvenueNew C.R. 40 connector road project takes first stepPOLICE NEWS: Two drinking party busts net nearly 40 arrests in LaGrange CountyDriver reportedly damages police officer's home, vehicles in crashPOLICE NEWS: Alarm thwarts attempted business burglary Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.