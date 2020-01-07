BIRTHS: Jan. 7, 2020 Jan 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Blessed Beginnings Care Center Tuesday Nicole and Gene Cornell, Ligonier, a son, Zion React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries EWELL, Duane Nov 26, 1946 - Jan 6, 2020 INBODY, Randall Dec 31, 1953 - Dec 12, 2019 VAIL-MYNHIER REED, Elaine May 7, 1931 - Jan 5, 2020 STACKER, Phyllis Dec 31, 1933 - Jan 6, 2020 CAMPBELL, W. Dean Dec 15, 1929 - Jan 4, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
