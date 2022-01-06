BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Monday
Julie (Miller) and Mervin Kuhns, Nappanee, a daughter, Janette Faith
Thursday
Joan and Marion Hochstetler, a son, Shawn Adam
Corina (Royer) and Caleb Koble, Goshen, a son, George Alexander
HOME BIRTH
Sunday
Norma (Miller) and Alvin Troyer, Wolcottville, a son, Owen Jay
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Lisa (Lambright) and Joseph Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Twila Grace
Ruth Ann (Bontrager) and Marlin Miller, a daughter, Julia Ruth
