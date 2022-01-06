Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Monday

Julie (Miller) and Mervin Kuhns, Nappanee, a daughter, Janette Faith

Thursday

Joan and Marion Hochstetler, a son, Shawn Adam

Corina (Royer) and Caleb Koble, Goshen, a son, George Alexander

HOME BIRTH

Sunday

Norma (Miller) and Alvin Troyer, Wolcottville, a son, Owen Jay

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Lisa (Lambright) and Joseph Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Twila Grace

Ruth Ann (Bontrager) and Marlin Miller, a daughter, Julia Ruth

