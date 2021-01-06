Births

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Kayla (Yoder) and Myron Troyer, Bristol, a daughter, Hayden Brielle

Lanita (Lehman) and Nathan Slabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Brielle Angela

Wednesday

Susan (Miller) and Lynn Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Kenlin Wayne

