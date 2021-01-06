New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Kayla (Yoder) and Myron Troyer, Bristol, a daughter, Hayden Brielle
Lanita (Lehman) and Nathan Slabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Brielle Angela
Wednesday
Susan (Miller) and Lynn Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Kenlin Wayne
LAGRANGE [mdash] Orva W. Lambright, 75, of LaGrange, formerly of Goshen, died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. He was born Aug. 24, 1945, in LaGrange, to William and Ada (Schrock) Lambright. He was married to Verba Jean Harshberger, who survives in Goshen. Additio…
