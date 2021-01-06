LAGRANGE [mdash] Orva W. Lambright, 75, of LaGrange, formerly of Goshen, died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. He was born Aug. 24, 1945, in LaGrange, to William and Ada (Schrock) Lambright. He was married to Verba Jean Harshberger, who survives in Goshen. Additio…