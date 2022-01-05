NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Emma (Shrock) and Nathan Yoder, Burr Oak, a son, Marlin Devon
Wednesday
Brenda (Helmuth) and Marcus Lehman, Goshen, a son, Shannon David
Darlene (Beechy) and Jeremy Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Zachary Lynn
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Stanton J. Hoover, 61, Middlebury, died at 5:05 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point, from complications of chronic pneumonia. The family will hold services at a later date. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
