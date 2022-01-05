Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Emma (Shrock) and Nathan Yoder, Burr Oak, a son, Marlin Devon

Wednesday

Brenda (Helmuth) and Marcus Lehman, Goshen, a son, Shannon David

Darlene (Beechy) and Jeremy Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Zachary Lynn

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you