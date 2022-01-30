SACRED JOURNEY MIDWIFERY
Timothy and Elizabeth (Miller) Miller, Warsaw, a daughter, Isabelle Joy
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Leon and Samantha Goorhouse, Elkhart, a daughter, Remi Noel
Michelle and Sy Clements, Middlebury, a son, Cy Wayne
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Infant Michael Jon Hershberger, stillborn son of Lavon Ray and Cheryl Renee (Miller) Hershberger was delivered at 2:20 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Survivors in addition to his parents are a brother, Derek Lynn Hershberger; three…
ELKHART — Jenna Nicole Zehr, 33, of Elkhart, died at 4:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 prior to a 3 p.m. memorial service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
