Births

SACRED JOURNEY MIDWIFERY

Timothy and Elizabeth (Miller) Miller, Warsaw, a daughter, Isabelle Joy

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Leon and Samantha Goorhouse, Elkhart, a daughter, Remi Noel

Michelle and Sy Clements, Middlebury, a son, Cy Wayne

