GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Friday
Megan and Pete Stacy, Nappanee, a daughter, Hadlee Renee
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Norma (Lambright) and Jesse Otto, Shipshewana, a daughter, Marielle Jane
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Waves 3 to 6 feet. North to northwest winds 10 to 20 knots with a few gusts to 25 knots. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Elkhart County is shutting down its last recycling site by the end of March because of public misuse. During the Jan. 23 Goshen City Council meeting, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman mentioned the city will be opening a recycling site before the last county site shuts down. This city site will be monitored by cameras and fines issued for misuse. There will also be public education on what to leave at the site. Do you think free, open recycling sites are necessary in Elkhart County/Goshen?