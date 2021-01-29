Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 29, 2021 @ 5:46 pm
Goshen, Indiana
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Rosa (Miller) and Michael Lambright, Bristol, a daughter, Lilah Grace
