DUPONT HOSPITAL, FORT WAYNE
Monday
Sharon (Chupp) and Gerald Nisley, Middlebury, a daughter, Megan Jade
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Kendra (Troyer) and Lyle Schlabach, Millersburg, a son, Colton Samuel
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 12:31 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Elkhart County is shutting down its last recycling site by the end of March because of public misuse. During the Jan. 23 Goshen City Council meeting, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman mentioned the city will be opening a recycling site before the last county site shuts down. This city site will be monitored by cameras and fines issued for misuse. There will also be public education on what to leave at the site. Do you think free, open recycling sites are necessary in Elkhart County/Goshen?