Births

DUPONT HOSPITAL, FORT WAYNE

Monday

Sharon (Chupp) and Gerald Nisley, Middlebury, a daughter, Megan Jade

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Kendra (Troyer) and Lyle Schlabach, Millersburg, a son, Colton Samuel

