Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Mary and John Beachy, Millersburg, a daughter, Sheyann Elise
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Ellen (Borkholder) and Richard Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Sharon R.
Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 8:02 pm
