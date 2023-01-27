GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Lindsey and Jacob Fife, Elkhart, a daughter, Elizabeth Diane
Becoming windy with some snow showers in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 1:52 am
...FLASH FREEZING AND BLACK ICE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE... Drier, windier, and colder air temperatures are beginning to spill into the western portions of the area and will work eastward through the evening. Low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s could cause wet roads to begin to freeze up, especially on untreated surfaces creating very slick conditions. Black ice can be very difficult to notice on roads and not realized until brakes are applied. This can lead to loss of vehicle control and traffic accidents. It is best to drive like you are on ice as you that may very well be the case. So slow down and give yourself plenty of extra time when commuting. Gusty winds, gusts up to 30 mph overnight will cause blowing and drifting of recent snowfall, and can introduce additional slippery conditions in spots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
On Tuesday, two of three Elkhart County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting Indiana Senate Bill 12, which would remove a “loophole” from Indiana law that exempts schools and public libraries from prosecution for “dissemination of material harmful to minors” under Indiana’s obscenity laws. Do you believe SB 12 should be passed in Indiana?