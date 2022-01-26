GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Kearston Wallace and Dustin Miller, Millersburg, a son, Bentley Ray
Megan Manges and Jake Hare, New Paris, a son, Jace Ray
BRISTOL [mdash] Barbara Arlene Bainter, 77, Bristol, passed away peacefully Friday Jan. 21, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 26, 1944 to Harry and Miriam (Berkey) Bainter. Survivors include a sister, Harriet Kruse, Bristol; brothers, Clement "Bud" Bainter, Bristol and Lyle (Patricia) Ba…
