New Eden Care Center
Friday
Lorene (Beechy) and Michael Troyer, Shipshewana, a son, Maciah Luke
Saturday
Karen (Miller) and Loren Hostetler, a son, Makiah James
Karen (Miller) and Aaron Jay Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Malachi Luke
Kristina (Yoder) and Larry Mast, Millersburg, a son, Leon Drew
Marlene (Bontrager) and Lavon Bontrager, Ligonier, a daughter, Jessica Chloe
Sunday
Esther (Miller) and William Schmucker, LaGrange, a son, Lewis DeWayne
Monday
Linda (Knepp) and Levi Bontrager, LaGrange, a daughter, Ava Beth
Tuesday
Amanda (Bontrager) and Joseph Coblentz, LaGrange, a son, Andrew J.
LaGrange Hospital
Thursday
Marilyn (Miller) and Karl Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Kyler Layne
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Ada and Matthew Miller, Goshen, a son, Kyle Owen
Friday
Melissa and Rob Peters, Warsaw, a daughter, Adeline Lynae
Brittany and Bryan Baer, Bristol, a daughter, Nora Grace
Sunday
Monica Banene, Elkhart, a son, Azrael Luciano
Priscilla Meadows and Nico Servantes, Goshen, a daughter, Anastasia Jewel Lynn Louse
Monday
Octavia and Shawn Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Lincoln Wyatt
Josselin Estrada and Ivan Alvarado, Goshen, a daughter, Arely Elizabeth
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
Leah (Mast) and Jerry Schwartz, Bremen, a daughter, Ava Nicole
