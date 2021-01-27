Births

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Lorene (Beechy) and Michael Troyer, Shipshewana, a son, Maciah Luke

Saturday

Karen (Miller) and Loren Hostetler, a son, Makiah James

Karen (Miller) and Aaron Jay Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Malachi Luke

Kristina (Yoder) and Larry Mast, Millersburg, a son, Leon Drew

Marlene (Bontrager) and Lavon Bontrager, Ligonier, a daughter, Jessica Chloe

Sunday

Esther (Miller) and William Schmucker, LaGrange, a son, Lewis DeWayne

Monday

Linda (Knepp) and Levi Bontrager, LaGrange, a daughter, Ava Beth

Tuesday

Amanda (Bontrager) and Joseph Coblentz, LaGrange, a son, Andrew J.

LaGrange Hospital

Thursday

Marilyn (Miller) and Karl Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Kyler Layne

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Ada and Matthew Miller, Goshen, a son, Kyle Owen

Friday

Melissa and Rob Peters, Warsaw, a daughter, Adeline Lynae

Brittany and Bryan Baer, Bristol, a daughter, Nora Grace

Sunday

Monica Banene, Elkhart, a son, Azrael Luciano

Priscilla Meadows and Nico Servantes, Goshen, a daughter, Anastasia Jewel Lynn Louse

Monday

Octavia and Shawn Yoder, LaGrange, a son, Lincoln Wyatt

Josselin Estrada and Ivan Alvarado, Goshen, a daughter, Arely Elizabeth

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Tuesday

Leah (Mast) and Jerry Schwartz, Bremen, a daughter, Ava Nicole

