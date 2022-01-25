Births

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Velda (Lambright) and Luke Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Melia Grace

Velda (Mast) and Freeman Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Julie Faith

Kari (Yoder) and Jerry Miller, Millersburg, a son, Harrison Lynn

Tuesday

Sara (Yoder) and Faron Yoder, Bristol, a daughter, Ivory Adeline

Lucille (Hochstetler) and Kenneth Lambright, Goshen, a daughter, Elmina Grace

Doris (Lehman) and Leonard Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Sadie Arlene

