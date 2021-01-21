New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Sara (Troyer) and Loren Schlabach, Middlebury, a daughter, Jenna Isabel
Ida (Yoder) and Michael Miller, LaGrange, a son, Isaiah Luke
Thursday
Marilyn (Riehl) and Darin Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Karla Ranae
JoLynne (Lambright) and Loren Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Janie Elizabeth
Carolyn (Yoder) and Lee Eash, Ligonier, a daughter, Serena Claire
Bremen Hospital
Monday
Lorraine and Justin Schwartz, Nappanee, a daughter, Nicole Deann
