Goshen Hospital
Monday
Ashlin and Kole Heller, Goshen, a son, Lawrence “Wren” Highland
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Tuesday
Linda (Lambright) and Marion Kuhns, a daughter, Savannah Rose
SERVICES THURSDAY
LAGRANGE - Jaymar Dean Bontrager, 6-day-old son of Samuel Jr. and Mary Sue Bontrager, LaGrange, died Monday. Visitation after 10 a.m. Wednesday, funeral service 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Eli Wengerd residence, 2500 E. 400 North, LaGrange. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home handling arrangements.
