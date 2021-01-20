Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Eliza Vocke and Jamison Moseman, Leesburg, a son, Jaxon Earl

Thursday

Nicki Kowalenko and Justin Hale, Goshen, a daughter, Everleigh Rose

Saturday

Bobbie Lorenzen and Chad Flom, Elkhart, a son, Halden Reid

Sunday

Twyla Johnson and Michael Cooper, Bristol, a daughter, Ivana JoLee

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Monday

Sara (Mullet) and John Yutzy, Nappanee, a son, Abram Luke

Home Birth

Jan. 5

JoElla (Beechy) and Glen Yoder, Goshen, a son, Isaiah Luke

Jan. 9

Susan (Borntrager) and Wayne Hershberger, LaGrange, a daughter, Priscilla Rose

New Eden Care Center

Monday

Norma (Slabach) and Matthew Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Ava Laurelle

Tuesday

Mary Beth (Lambright) and Lyndon Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Josiah Daniel

Ruth Ann (Borkholder) and Leo Bontrager, Centerville, a daughter, Melissa Ruth

