GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Eliza Vocke and Jamison Moseman, Leesburg, a son, Jaxon Earl
Thursday
Nicki Kowalenko and Justin Hale, Goshen, a daughter, Everleigh Rose
Saturday
Bobbie Lorenzen and Chad Flom, Elkhart, a son, Halden Reid
Sunday
Twyla Johnson and Michael Cooper, Bristol, a daughter, Ivana JoLee
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Monday
Sara (Mullet) and John Yutzy, Nappanee, a son, Abram Luke
Home Birth
Jan. 5
JoElla (Beechy) and Glen Yoder, Goshen, a son, Isaiah Luke
Jan. 9
Susan (Borntrager) and Wayne Hershberger, LaGrange, a daughter, Priscilla Rose
New Eden Care Center
Monday
Norma (Slabach) and Matthew Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Ava Laurelle
Tuesday
Mary Beth (Lambright) and Lyndon Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Josiah Daniel
Ruth Ann (Borkholder) and Leo Bontrager, Centerville, a daughter, Melissa Ruth
