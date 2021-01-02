GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Sharon (Slabach) and Luke Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Bradley Quinn
Karrin and Josh Koontz, Cromwell, a daughter, Kamryn Jean
Sharon (Miller) and Lyle Hostetler, Ligonier, a daughter, Gracelyn Jolise
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Karen (Miller) and Steven Schmucker, Milford, a son, Bryan Dean
Thursday
Audrey (Yoder) and Andrew Helmuth, Nappanee, a son, Asher Henrik
Friday
Cynthia (Martin) and Justin Martin, Nappanee, a son, Kendric John
Rachel and John Troyer, Bremen, a son, Brendon Adric
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Darla (Miller) and Samuel Wengard, LaGrange, a daughter, Sharilyn Diane
JoAnn (Hostetler) and Orla Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Alayna Renae
RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Thursday
Sarah (Miller) and Dana Yoder, Milford, a son, Luke Allen
HOME
Dec. 26
Mary (Bontrager) and Lamar Graber, Wolcottville, a son, Neil Jace
