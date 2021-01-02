Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Sharon (Slabach) and Luke Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Bradley Quinn

Karrin and Josh Koontz, Cromwell, a daughter, Kamryn Jean

Sharon (Miller) and Lyle Hostetler, Ligonier, a daughter, Gracelyn Jolise

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Karen (Miller) and Steven Schmucker, Milford, a son, Bryan Dean

Thursday

Audrey (Yoder) and Andrew Helmuth, Nappanee, a son, Asher Henrik

Friday

Cynthia (Martin) and Justin Martin, Nappanee, a son, Kendric John

Rachel and John Troyer, Bremen, a son, Brendon Adric

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Darla (Miller) and Samuel Wengard, LaGrange, a daughter, Sharilyn Diane

JoAnn (Hostetler) and Orla Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Alayna Renae

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Thursday

Sarah (Miller) and Dana Yoder, Milford, a son, Luke Allen

HOME

Dec. 26

Mary (Bontrager) and Lamar Graber, Wolcottville, a son, Neil Jace

