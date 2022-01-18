Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Sunday

Amber (Mikel) and Alex Robbins, Warsaw, a son, Luke Daniel

DUPONT HOSPITAL, Fort Wayne

Wednesday

Lorene (Bontrager) and Darrin Lehman, Middlebury, a son, Colston Blake

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Thursday

Brianna Hardesty and Rigoberto Silva, Warsaw, a son, Rodrigo

Friday

Julie (Yoder) and Tim Hochstetler, Shipshewana, sons, Kenton Lynn and Karlin Jace

Aurora Lezama and Juan Ortiz, Elkhart, a son, Elias Gabriel

Sunday

Laura (Miller) and Philip Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Silas Theodore

Amanda and Bradley Simmons, Goshen, a son, Easton Bradley

HOME BIRTH

Monday

Susan (Borntrager) and Wayne Hershberger, LaGrange, a daughter, Aubrey Nicole

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Friday

Christina (Nisley) and Joel Lambright, Rome City, a son, Jeremy Luke

Saturday

Kaylene (Miller) and Matthew Wingard, Middlebury, a son, Uriah Perry

Sunday

Lorene (Eash) and Paul Miller, Ligonier, a son, Caleb Wayne

Luann (Schrock) and Lamar Lehman, Bristol, a daughter, Arianna Grace

