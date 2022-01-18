BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Sunday
Amber (Mikel) and Alex Robbins, Warsaw, a son, Luke Daniel
DUPONT HOSPITAL, Fort Wayne
Wednesday
Lorene (Bontrager) and Darrin Lehman, Middlebury, a son, Colston Blake
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Brianna Hardesty and Rigoberto Silva, Warsaw, a son, Rodrigo
Friday
Julie (Yoder) and Tim Hochstetler, Shipshewana, sons, Kenton Lynn and Karlin Jace
Aurora Lezama and Juan Ortiz, Elkhart, a son, Elias Gabriel
Sunday
Laura (Miller) and Philip Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Silas Theodore
Amanda and Bradley Simmons, Goshen, a son, Easton Bradley
HOME BIRTH
Monday
Susan (Borntrager) and Wayne Hershberger, LaGrange, a daughter, Aubrey Nicole
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Christina (Nisley) and Joel Lambright, Rome City, a son, Jeremy Luke
Saturday
Kaylene (Miller) and Matthew Wingard, Middlebury, a son, Uriah Perry
Sunday
Lorene (Eash) and Paul Miller, Ligonier, a son, Caleb Wayne
Luann (Schrock) and Lamar Lehman, Bristol, a daughter, Arianna Grace
