Births

Home Birth

Jan. 7

Judy (Schwartz) and Kenneth Miller, Etna Green, a son, Anthony Marc

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Mary (Whetstone) and Ivan Kempf, Howe, a son, Isaiah Paul

Ruth Ann (Yoder) and Merlin Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Micah John

