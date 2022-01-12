BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Wednesday
LuAnn and Delmar Nolt, a daughter, Audrea Jenn
Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: January 12, 2022 @ 4:04 pm
GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma J. Yoder, 87, Goshen, died at 8:54 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at her residence of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1934, in LaGrange, to Joe B. and Saloma (Christner) Bontrager. On March 22, 1956, in LaGrange, she married Jonas E. Yoder. He survives. Survivors in add…
GOSHEN [mdash] Vera Astakhov, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, at home. She was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Russia to Trofim and Anastasia Popov. In 1964, she married Ivan Astakhov in Russia. He died June 24, 2013. Vera is survived by three children, Yelena (Leonid) Maksimchuk, Goshen; Tatyana …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.