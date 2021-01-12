DuPont Hospital, Fort Wayne
Jan. 5
Lorraine and Jeff Wingard, Goshen, a daughter, Tara Lorraine
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Friday
Donna (Miller) and Glen Kuhns, Nappanee, a son, Phillip Jay
Goshen Hospital
Friday
Skyler Forbes and Benjamin Kowalenko, Middlebury, a son, Devon Matthew
Monday
Loretta and Karl Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Jayna OliseKaylee
Michelle and Merle Kauffman, Goshen, a daughter, Kaylie Renae
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Suzannah (Lehman) and Myron Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Alayna Rose
Sunday
Betty (Yoder) and Marlin Miller, Middlebury, a son, Alex Jace
Dena (Troyer) and Myron Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Nicole Deann
Magdalena (Yoder) and Lester Beechy, LaGrange, a son, Delmar Lynn
Monday
Norma (Lambright) and Jesse Otto, Shipshewana, a son, Luke David
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.