Births

DuPont Hospital, Fort Wayne

Jan. 5

Lorraine and Jeff Wingard, Goshen, a daughter, Tara Lorraine

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Friday

Donna (Miller) and Glen Kuhns, Nappanee, a son, Phillip Jay

Goshen Hospital

Friday

Skyler Forbes and Benjamin Kowalenko, Middlebury, a son, Devon Matthew

Monday

Loretta and Karl Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Jayna OliseKaylee

Michelle and Merle Kauffman, Goshen, a daughter, Kaylie Renae

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Suzannah (Lehman) and Myron Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Alayna Rose

Sunday

Betty (Yoder) and Marlin Miller, Middlebury, a son, Alex Jace

Dena (Troyer) and Myron Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Nicole Deann

Magdalena (Yoder) and Lester Beechy, LaGrange, a son, Delmar Lynn

Monday

Norma (Lambright) and Jesse Otto, Shipshewana, a son, Luke David

