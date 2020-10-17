Births for Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 Oct 17, 2020 35 min ago Goshen HospitalThursdayBetty and Willis Bontrager, Millersburg, a son, Jared Lynn New Eden Care CenterFridayCharlene (Miller) and Jonathan Miller, Topeka, a son, Zachariah James React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jonathan Miller Betty Charlene Hospital Jared Lynn Care Goshen Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral services for Oct. 17, 2020 SERVICES TODAY TROYER, Deborah Oct 20, 1950 - Oct 16, 2020 DECHANT, John Sep 8, 1945 - Oct 15, 2020 HENDERSON, Wallace Aug 8, 1967 - Oct 9, 2020 HOLBROOK, Neil May 16, 1958 - Oct 8, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSecond suit, injunction filed against roofing contractorPOLICE NEWS: Four-vehicle crash sends two drivers to hospitalsPlans for new Fidler Pond Park pedestrian connector path move forwardELECTION: Incumbent Republican has challenger in District 22Teen killed in Toll Road crash near ElkhartElkhart hospital at capacity with COVID-19 casesWoman says she was harassed for not wearing mask at Goshen vote centerElkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko counties move to 'orange'Police News: Teen killed in Toll Road crash near ElkhartElkhart County Democratic Party unveils new headquarters Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
