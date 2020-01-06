GOSHEN HOSPITAL
FRIDAY
Lorena Rojas and Jonathan Colon, Goshen, a daughter, Caimiie
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
THURSDAY
Cheryl (Bontrager) and Ervin Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Audrey Noelle
Retha (Bontrager) and Myron Schlabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Gracelyn Nicole
SUNDAY
Loranne (Miller) and Harley Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Lucas Jay
Velda (Miller) and Ed Yoder, Middlebury, a daughter, Julia Grace
Inez (Hostetler) and Devon Kuhns, LaGrange, a son, Eric Devon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.