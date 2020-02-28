Births for Feb. 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2020 1 hr ago NEW EDEN CARE CENTERFriday Waneta (Schlabach) and Darryl Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Kyle JamesMary Ann (Bontrager) and Daryl Troyer, Middlebury, a son, Jared Daniel React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Darryl Bontrager Kyle James Mary Ann Daryl Troyer Jared Daniel Eden Son Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MILLER, John Mar 31, 1988 - Feb 27, 2020 MILLER, Stephanie Dec 8, 1989 - Feb 27, 2020 LANDIN, Shirley Yoder Jan 19, 1931 - Feb 23, 2020 MINTER, MD, Donald Nov 26, 1928 - Feb 20, 2020 NIPPER, Donnie Mar 17, 1951 - Feb 14, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm update: More than 6 inches of snow expected for Goshen areaDew Drop Inn returns to downtown GoshenPOLICE NEWS: Rape charge filed against Middlebury teenPOLICE NEWS: Multiple drug- and alcohol-related arrests reported since FridayShipshewana man charged with helping move body after murderMayors not happy with consolidation of county courtsPREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Duncan catalyst behind stifling NorthWood defenseHow water has motivated the NorthWood girls basketball teamPREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Zercher goes to 3rd state finals with Black SwishPREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Yoder, Hickey ready for Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
