Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Thursday
Maryellen (Ramer) and Phillip Imhoff, Rochester, a daughter, Leanne R.
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Marianna (Fry) and Harley Miller, LaGrange, a son, Aaron H.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Sherry Bontrager, 61, Nappanee, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Elkhart General, where she had been a patient for three weeks. She was born August 23, 1958, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Don and Pat (Berkes) Stangland. Sherry graduated from Centr…
