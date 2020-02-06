Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings

Care Center, Inc.

Thursday

LeAnn (Slabaugh) and Lawrence Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Kate Adelle

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Megan and Jordan Waldrop, Goshen, a daughter, Alaina Carol

Amanda and Zachary Eiseman, LaGrange, a daughter, Larkin

Home Birth

Tuesday

Joanne (Hershberger) and Luke Troyer, Millersburg, a daughter, Eve Elizabeth

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Esther (Miller) and Steven Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Lovina S.

