Blessed Beginnings
Care Center, Inc.
Thursday
LeAnn (Slabaugh) and Lawrence Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Kate Adelle
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Megan and Jordan Waldrop, Goshen, a daughter, Alaina Carol
Amanda and Zachary Eiseman, LaGrange, a daughter, Larkin
Home Birth
Tuesday
Joanne (Hershberger) and Luke Troyer, Millersburg, a daughter, Eve Elizabeth
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Esther (Miller) and Steven Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Lovina S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.