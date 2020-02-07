Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center, Inc.

Thursday

Jane and Curtis Martin, Nappanee, a son, Bryson Cole

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Kymberly and James Hansen, Bristol, a daughter, Zoey Grace

Friday

Marisa and Carlos Medina, Elkhart, a daughter, Adrienne Josie

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Melanie (Miller) and Johnny Helmuth, Elkhart, a son, Hudson Leo

Regina (Frye) and Darrel Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Malachi David

Loranna (Miller) and Aaron Miller, Middlebury, a son, Jaron Davis

