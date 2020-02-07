Blessed Beginnings Care Center, Inc.
Thursday
Jane and Curtis Martin, Nappanee, a son, Bryson Cole
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Kymberly and James Hansen, Bristol, a daughter, Zoey Grace
Friday
Marisa and Carlos Medina, Elkhart, a daughter, Adrienne Josie
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Melanie (Miller) and Johnny Helmuth, Elkhart, a son, Hudson Leo
Regina (Frye) and Darrel Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Malachi David
Loranna (Miller) and Aaron Miller, Middlebury, a son, Jaron Davis
