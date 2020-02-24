Birth announcements

Blessed Beginnings

Care Center

Sunday

Diane (Miller) and Richard Schwartz, Bourbon, a son, Benjamin Luke

Eva Kay (Miller) and Andrew Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Michelle Renae

Goshen Hospital

Sunday

Jhoseline Sandoval and Raul Gallardo, Goshen, a daughter, Oriana Sofia

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Joanna (Miller) and Cletus Bontrager, Millersburg, a daughter, Ava Nicole

Leora (Miller) and Marcus Schlabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Elliann Faith

Sunday

Doris (Yutzy) and David Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Nicole Faith

Kristina (Bontrager) and Abner Glick, Ligonier, a son, Luke Samuel

Monday

Melanie (Yoder) and Nate Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kendra Dawn

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you