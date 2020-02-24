Blessed Beginnings
Care Center
Sunday
Diane (Miller) and Richard Schwartz, Bourbon, a son, Benjamin Luke
Eva Kay (Miller) and Andrew Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Michelle Renae
Goshen Hospital
Sunday
Jhoseline Sandoval and Raul Gallardo, Goshen, a daughter, Oriana Sofia
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Joanna (Miller) and Cletus Bontrager, Millersburg, a daughter, Ava Nicole
Leora (Miller) and Marcus Schlabach, Shipshewana, a daughter, Elliann Faith
Sunday
Doris (Yutzy) and David Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Nicole Faith
Kristina (Bontrager) and Abner Glick, Ligonier, a son, Luke Samuel
Monday
Melanie (Yoder) and Nate Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Kendra Dawn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.