Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Wednesday
Doretta (Yoder) and Glen Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Caroline Rose
Goshen Hospital
Monday
Nicole and Dustin Gill, Nappanee, a son, Camden Jeremiah
Tuesday
Jennifer Wysong and Michael Stump, Goshen, a son, Cole Thomas
Marian Roberts and Chris Murray, Elkhart, a daughter, Arowen Willa
Home Births
Saturday
Louise and Luke Martin, Goshen, a daughter, Michelle
Monday
Wanda (Stutzman) and Nathan Miller, Milford, a son, Kyle Dean
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Sharon (Lehman) and Stan Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Melanie Grace
