GOSHEN [mdash] Amos L. Schwartz, 90, Goshen, died at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Berne, Indiana, to Peter S. and Lydia (Borntrager) Schwartz. On Dec. 16, 1954, in Shipshewana, he married Gertie Kaufman. She survives. Survivors, in additio…