New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Ronda (Stutzman) and Justin Miller, LaGrange, a son, Luke Jay
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Visit-ation for Mary N. Schmucker, 85, Shipshewana, is after 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday at David Beechy residence, 1365 N. 500 West, Shipshewana. Funeral services are 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
GOSHEN [mdash] Amos L. Schwartz, 90, Goshen, died at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Berne, Indiana, to Peter S. and Lydia (Borntrager) Schwartz. On Dec. 16, 1954, in Shipshewana, he married Gertie Kaufman. She survives. Survivors, in additio…
