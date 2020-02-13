Goshen Hospital
Kelsey and Nicholas Mast, Goshen, a son, Olsen Tyler
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
SYRACUSE [mdash] George A. Bushong, 97, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020, at Wellbrooke of South Bend in South Bend, Indiana. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., is in charge of arrangements.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Amanda Chupp, 80, Nappanee, passed away in the loving arms of her daughter, surrounded by family, at 11:52 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Goshen Hospital. She was born June 21, 1939, in Kosciusko County, to Levi J. and Elizabeth (Hershberger) Kuhns. On April 2, 1963, she mar…
